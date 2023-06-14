WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why Algeria reintroduced scornful reference to France in national anthem
Ties between Algiers and Paris nosedived after French President Macron questioned the very existence of Algeria before it was colonised.
Why Algeria reintroduced scornful reference to France in national anthem
Simmering political tension has continued between Algeria and France over the years. / Photo: AP
June 14, 2023

In 1986, nearly a quarter century after Algeria gained independence, the African country removed a part from its national anthem that had disparaging remarks about its former coloniser France.

Earlier this month, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reinstated the anti-France lines in the 'Qassaman' – The Pledge – mandating that the national anthem should be performed in its “complete form”, including the previously deleted segment.

When the African country gained independence after 132 years of brutal and oppressive French rule, it adopted as its national anthem the Qassaman, a revolutionary poem written in his own blood by Algerian nationalist Moufdi Zakaria in prison.

The anthem includes the lines, “O France, the time of reproof is over/And we have ended it as a book is ended;/O France, this is the day of reckoning/ So prepare to receive from us our answer!”

The part was removed from the anthem as Algeria had hoped to improve relations with France, especially when the newly-independent nation faced a fuel crisis and hoped for economic concessions from foreign donors.

Tensions escalate

But simmering political tension continued between Algiers and Paris over the years, only to blow up as a major incident in late 2021 when French President Emmanuel Macron made contentious remarks about Algerian history.

In comments seen as highly insensitive, Macron perpetuated the colonial discourse and questioned whether the Algerian nation existed before French colonial dominance.

Algeria frequently expressed disapproval of France's colonial history and demanded acknowledgement of responsibility and a formal apology for the violations and abuses committed during its occupation.

However, in a recent interview, Macron again stirred the pot, saying: “It’s not up to me to ask forgiveness, that's not what this is about."

Recommended

READ MORE: Won't 'ask forgiveness' from Algeria for French colonisation: Macron

“Algeria should live”

For many Algerians – many of whom were witnesses to the horrors of colonialism – the French rule remains the darkest part of the country’s history.

Algeria endured 132 years of colonial crimes – torture, mass displacement, and discrimination against the indigenous Arab-Berber Muslim people were common elements of French control.

The Algerian people fought fiercely for their rights and freedom, leading to a long and bloody war of independence. The war fought for eight years between 1954 and 1962, witnessed a relentless struggle between the FLN, representing Algerian nationalists, and the French colonial forces.

After the brutal repression policies of French authorities to suppress the uprising, the struggle culminated in 1962, when Algeria finally gained its hard-fought independence from France.

This historical backdrop has left deep scars and lasting effects on Algerian society, and the wounds of the past still resonate today. Unresolved issues and grievances continue to shape the bilateral relations between Algeria and France.

READ MORE:French massacre of 45,000 Algerians: 78 years on

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report