In 1986, nearly a quarter century after Algeria gained independence, the African country removed a part from its national anthem that had disparaging remarks about its former coloniser France.

Earlier this month, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reinstated the anti-France lines in the 'Qassaman' – The Pledge – mandating that the national anthem should be performed in its “complete form”, including the previously deleted segment.

When the African country gained independence after 132 years of brutal and oppressive French rule, it adopted as its national anthem the Qassaman, a revolutionary poem written in his own blood by Algerian nationalist Moufdi Zakaria in prison.

The anthem includes the lines, “O France, the time of reproof is over/And we have ended it as a book is ended;/O France, this is the day of reckoning/ So prepare to receive from us our answer!”

The part was removed from the anthem as Algeria had hoped to improve relations with France, especially when the newly-independent nation faced a fuel crisis and hoped for economic concessions from foreign donors.

Tensions escalate

But simmering political tension continued between Algiers and Paris over the years, only to blow up as a major incident in late 2021 when French President Emmanuel Macron made contentious remarks about Algerian history.

In comments seen as highly insensitive, Macron perpetuated the colonial discourse and questioned whether the Algerian nation existed before French colonial dominance.

Algeria frequently expressed disapproval of France's colonial history and demanded acknowledgement of responsibility and a formal apology for the violations and abuses committed during its occupation.

However, in a recent interview, Macron again stirred the pot, saying: “It’s not up to me to ask forgiveness, that's not what this is about."