A child has been arrested after allegedly shooting a teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac, officials and the family of the victim said.

Wednesday's incident comes a month after a 13-year-old gunned down 10 people - including nine fellow classmates - at an elementary school in neighbouring Serbia's capital Belgrade.

"The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins," the interior ministry of Tuzla canton said.

Media reports described the suspect as a former student who had recently transferred to another school.

The wounded person is an English teacher who also worked as an assistant principal of the school, the father of the victim Ismet Osmanovic told broadcaster N1.