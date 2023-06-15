As tens of thousands of junior doctors stage a new round of strikes in the UK, a lingering dispute over pay and working conditions threatens to completely upend an already overburdened healthcare system.

"Myself and many other junior doctors are thinking about going to Australia or New Zealand or Canada, where working conditions and pay is much better than here in England," Sumi Manirajan, a junior doctor, told Anadolu at a protest in London on Wednesday.

Manirajan is among the over 47,000 junior doctors, all members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, staging a 72-hour strike from Wednesday to Saturday.

The threat of brain drain is looming larger by the day, with many looking for greener pastures abroad.

The UK's healthcare system has always had problems. Still, things have worsened due to the fallout of the Ukraine war, Brexit, and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis, according to multiple reports by unions, universities and think tanks.

A study by Nuffield Trust, an independent health think tank, showed one in 10 health workers quit their jobs in the 12 months prior to June last year.

The repercussions of the ongoing exodus have been profound, from the National Health Service (NHS) facing severe staff shortages to burgeoning waiting lists for critical medical services.

Government seems to 'hate the British public'

Giving a picture of the financial crunch, Manirajan said junior doctors are earning 26 percent less today than in 2008.

She said that even experienced junior doctors with over a decade of service, entrusted with complex procedures such as brain surgery, are paid $35 (£28) per hour.

“We’re just asking for £5 to £10 more per hour, and this is a demand that the government could meet if they wish to. However, this dispute has been going on … since August last year,” she said.

“What we’re seeing is thousands of junior doctors leaving the country, leaving the job of being a doctor because of this pay cut. That means that we’ve got huge vacancies within the NHS, huge waiting lists.”