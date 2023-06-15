WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden lashes out at journalist for 'dumb question' on FBI informant
"Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" President Biden responds to a reporter's question over why Ukraine FBI informant file called him "the big guy."
Biden lashes out at journalist for 'dumb question' on FBI informant
Conservative US media outlets say the FBI form includes information that a Ukrainian oligarch referred to Biden as the "big guy" during a conversation. / Photo: AFP
June 15, 2023

US President Joe Biden has pounced at a reporter after being asked what he called a "dumb question" about an FBI informant's allegations.

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the big guy?" a reporter asked Biden at the end of a White House event on Thursday.

Biden quickly retorted, "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?"

At issue is an FBI document long-sought by congressional Republicans containing an unsubstantiated allegation implicating US President Joe Biden in wrongdoing as part of a bribery scheme with Ukrainian nationals while serving as vice president during the Obama administration.

The claim was made by an FBI informant in what is known as a FD-1023 form, and Republicans in the House of Representatives threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress unless he handed it over.

A resolution was reached late on June 7 when Wray allowed all members of the House Oversight Committee to view the document.

Wray had previously allowed Committee Chairman James Comer, and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin to view it at a secure location at the FBI's headquarters, and briefed the lawmakers on it.

Conservative US media outlets have said the FBI form includes information that a Ukrainian oligarch referred to Biden as the "big guy" during a conversation.

Recommended
RelatedBiden urged to press Modi over freedom of Kashmiri, other journalists

Past encounters

It wasn't the first time Biden clashed with journalists.

In January 2022, Biden was caught on a hot mic after cursing a Fox News reporter when he asked about the impact of rising inflation.

"That's a great asset, more inflation," Biden responded sarcastically before saying "what a stupid son of a *****."

In 2021, he snapped at a CNN reporter and a White House correspondent after she asked him why he was confident Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to change his behaviour.

"I'm not confident. What the hell, what do you do all the time," Biden responded.

After a follow-up with a second question, Biden said, "If you don’t understand that, you're in the wrong business."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations