Gun battles between drug cartels have forced about 700 people to flee their rural villages in the western Mexico state of Michoacan, activists and a local priest said.

Rev. Jorge Armando Vazquez said on Friday that dozens of people are sleeping in the nave of a parish church in the hamlet of El Rosario, on the outskirts of the city of Apatzingan.

Hundreds of others are sheltering with local families, after hours-long gun battles chased them from their homes on Tuesday.

Jolted awake in the pre-dawn hours by gunfire, they had to wait until daylight to flee to the town of El Rosario. Many are from towns 25 to 35 kilometres away.

"So many people came, it surprised me," said Vazquez.

"It's such a sad situation, because I think they need a lot of psychological help, but that help needs to reach them where they are."

Residents fled from several farm hamlets along Michoacan's Rio Grande, after bullets hit their homes.

"There have been a series of armed clashes in the area, and during the clashes, a lot of homes have been hit by rounds, with bullet holes in the walls," said Eduardo Perez, an activist from Michoacan’s Human Safety Observatory.

The civic group said about two-thirds of the displaced villagers are children or youths under 18.

Related Mexico gives account of violence during drug lord Guzman's arrest

Cartel wars