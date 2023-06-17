At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said, prompting doctors to advise residents over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.

Twenty-three deaths were reported Thursday and another 11 died Friday, Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar said on Saturday.

“All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” Kumar told The Associated Press.

He said most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhoea.

The dead were all over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions that the intense heat may have exacerbated. The fatalities occurred in the Ballia district, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Diwakar Singh, another medical officer, said these people were admitted to Ballia’s main hospital in critical condition. “Elderly people are vulnerable to extreme heat too,” he said.

India Meteorological Department data shows Ballia reported a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, which is 4.7 C (8 F) above normal.

Water and power outages