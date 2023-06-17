The first commercial flight from Yemen's rebel-held capital to Saudi Arabia since 2016 has taken off carrying Hajj pilgrims, in the latest sign of easing tensions after years of war.

A Yemeni Airways plane carrying 277 travellers departed at around 8 pm on Saturday, an official told AFP news agency said, seven years after Sanaa's international airport was blockaded by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels.

"Hopefully, the blockade will end, and the airport will remain open. We are very happy and relieved, and I cannot describe the feeling," said Mohammad Askar, one of the travellers.

The Jeddah-bound flight is the first to Saudi Arabia since Sanaa's airport was closed by the coalition blockade in August 2016, more than a year into the Saudi-led military campaign to dislodge the Houthis.

Air traffic was largely halted by the blockade, but there have been exemptions for aid flights that are a lifeline for the population.

Two more flights will depart on Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

The Houthis' Works Minister Ghaleb Mutlaq said about 200 flights would be needed to accommodate the 24,000 people that he said wanted to travel.

"We consider what is happening today as a good gesture, so that airports, especially Sanaa airport, will be opened to Yemeni travellers," Najeeb Al Aji, the Houthis' minister of guidance, Hajj and Umrah, told journalists.

Terms of truce

Thousands of pilgrims in Houthi-held areas travel by bus to Saudi Arabia, or to government-controlled Aden — an arduous 12-hour journey, due to checkpoints — where they can fly to the neighbouring country.