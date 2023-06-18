WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan arrests human traffickers after deadly shipwreck off Greek coast
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declares national day of mourning after a fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast, and vows "severe punishment" for those involved in human trafficking.
Pakistan arrests human traffickers after deadly shipwreck off Greek coast
Pakistan’s Ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but it had no information on how many were aboard the boat / Photo: Reuters
June 18, 2023

Pakistan authorities have arrested 10 alleged human traffickers, days after hundreds of migrants were feared drowned off the Greek coast.

Officials said nine people had been detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday — home to a majority of the victims — and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.

"They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process," said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat, according to a joint statement from the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but it had no information on how many were aboard the boat.

Local media said as many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.

An immigration official told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.

Recommended

Crackdown on human trafficking

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys attempting to enter Europe illegally in search of a better life.

Monday has been declared a national day of mourning while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be "severely punished".

"The Prime Minister has given a firm directive to intensify efforts in combating individuals involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking," his office said in a statement.

RelatedGreece defends actions as 500 refugees feared dead in shipwreck
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills four US citizens, including three children, in southern Lebanon
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency