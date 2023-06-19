Monday, June 19, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian forces had lost no positions in their counter-offensive against Russian troops, while enemy forces had sustained only losses.

"In some sectors, our forces are moving forward, in others they are defending positions or resisting assaults and intensified attacks from the occupiers," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"We have no lost positions, only liberated ones. And they have only losses. Overall, the situation is one of pressure, from us, which paves the way for our flag."

1758 GMT - Kiev in talks with Western weapons makers to set up production in Ukraine

Ukraine is in negotiations with Western arms manufacturers to boost the production of weapons, including drones, and could sign contracts in coming months, a Ukrainian minister has told Reuters news agency.

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine last year, Kiev has been scrambling to secure weapons ranging from munitions to rocket launchers to missiles. It has received support from countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain.

Sergiy Boyev, deputy minister for Strategic Industries in Ukraine, said Kiev was also in talks with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and eastern Europe about them producing weapons in Ukraine itself.

"We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months," Boyev said on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow.

1335 GMT - Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attacks on eastern and southern fronts

Russia's Defence Ministry has said its forces had repelled numerous Ukrainian assaults as Kiev pursues a counteroffensive to try to recapture the swathes of its territory that Moscow has seized.

But its statement did not mention the settlement of Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region, on the southern front of the counteroffensive, which a Russian-affiliated official said earlier had been taken by Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Kiev has cited the need for secrecy in declining to comment on details of the counter-offensive.

1142 GMT - No plans for formally inviting Ukraine to join NATO, alliance chief says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said there are no plans to issue a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when allies meet at their next summit in July.

“We are not discussing the issue of a formal invitation. What we are discussing is how to move Ukraine closer to NATO and there are ongoing consultations and I am not in a position to preempt the outcome of those consultations,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“The Vilnius summit in July will set out a vision for Ukraine’s future as an independent democratic member of the Euro-Atlantic family,” he added.

1136 GMT - Russia accuses Ukraine of continuing work on ‘dirty nuclear bomb’

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused Ukraine of continuing work on the creation of a “dirty nuclear bomb,” local media reported.

"Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said that information has recently appeared indicating that Kiev may continue to work on the creation of a ‘dirty nuclear bomb’,” said a statement by the SVR, state news agency TASS reported.

According to the report, the SVR claimed it also received information about an alleged decision by Ukrainian authorities to send a batch of "irradiated fuel" from the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for processing.

1117 GMT - Russia to stay in touch with African peace mission, some ideas workable

The Kremlin has said that Russia would continue to talk to a group of African countries seeking to mediate in the conflict with Ukraine, notably at a Russia-Africa summit next month, and that some of their ideas were workable.

President Vladimir Putin gave the seven-country African delegation that had come to see him in St Petersburg a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided, pouring cold water on a plan already largely dismissed by Kiev.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that talks with the delegation would continue nonetheless as some of its suggestions could in theory be implemented. He did not say which proposals he was referring to.

1047 GMT - Kremlin says it declined UN help in flood zone over 'security concerns'

The Kremlin has said Russia's decision to decline UN help in areas of Russian-held Ukraine flooded by the Kakhovka dam breach was motivated by security concerns and "other nuances".

The United Nations said that Moscow had declined its offers of help as the death toll rose and filthy water forced the closure of beaches in southern Ukraine.

The collapse of the Moscow-controlled dam on June 6 unleashed floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region, destroying homes and farmland, and cutting off supplies to residents.

