Paris Olympics 2024 headquarters raided in corruption probe
Paris organising committee confirms search at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and vows to cooperated with investigators "to facilitate" the probe.
Raids were carried out at the headquarters of the committee, which is known as Cojo, and at the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites, according to several news reports. (AFP) / AFP
June 20, 2023

French investigators searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic 2024 organisers on Tuesday in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

Raids were carried out at the headquarters of the committee, which is known as Cojo, and at the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites, according to several news reports.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search was under way at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and that "Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

This is the first such raid on the organising committee headquarters. But Paris is the the third straight Summer Games organiser implicated in investigations led by anti-corruption authorities in the French capital.

The searches of their premises were conducted by anti-corruption and financial crime investigators and the BRDE, the financial brigade of the Parisian police, another source close to the probe said.

Two years ago two reports by the French anti-corruption agency (AFA) highlighted "risks affecting probity" and "conflicts of interests" which it warned could impinge on the "whiter than white" image of the Games that the head of the organising committee, Tony Estanguet, wished for.

AFA inspectors said the procedure for purchases was "imprecise and incomplete" and emphasised that there "exists sometimes potential situations of conflicts of interests which are not overseen correctly."

The raids are the latest drama to affect French sports in the past year.

In May, Brigitte Henriques surprised many by resigning as the president of France's National Olympic Committee.

Recommended

Henriques' departure led the IOC to issue a statement that "calls on everybody to take responsibility so that the internal arguments that have affected the CNOSF these past few months cease."

A successor is yet to be named.

Several federations –– football, rugby, gymnastics and tennis –– have become embroiled in scandals.

There have been two high-profile resignations as a result –– the octogenarian president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, stepped down in February following accusations of sexual and psychological harassment.

That came just two months after France lost in the final of the football World Cup in Qatar.

Former sports minister and French rugby coach Bernard Laporte also quit his role as president of the French Rugby Federation in January after being convicted of corruption –– months away from France hosting the men's Rugby World Cup.

The Paris Olympics will open on July 26, 2024 and run until August 11.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
