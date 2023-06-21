WORLD
Ukraine Recovery Conference kicks off in London
The two-day event is being attended by representatives from over 60 countries, as well as participants from international financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society.
As per the World Bank, Ukraine's reconstruction efforts will necessitate over $400 billion in funding. / Photo: AA
June 21, 2023

The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 (URC 2023) has kicked off in London, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders to London to help mobilize financial and political support for the country’s post-war recovery.

Six years after the first edition of the annual event, known as the Ukraine Reform Conference, leaders and officials returned to London on Wednesday as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 17th month.

The conference's goal is to rally international support for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the opening session, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated Britain's support for Kiev, saying his country works with allies "to explore lawful routes to use Russian assets" in rebuilding Ukraine.

$3 billion package

Sunak also confirmed that the UK will provide Ukraine with a multi-year $3 billion package of financial support to help stabilise its economy as it continues to push back Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed via video conference, saying that recovery is a global task.

"We protect Ukraine, and thus we protect freedom," the president said, adding "When we build Ukraine, we will build freedom for the country, region, continent, (and) world."

According to the World Bank, Ukraine will need more than $400 billion to rebuild.

