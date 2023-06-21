Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank overnight on Tuesday, torching buildings and cars in apparent retaliation for the killing by Hamas of four Israelis near a settlement the day before, residents and officials said.

Yaqoub Oweis, chairman of the village council of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqeya, said a large group of illegal settlers attacked while Israeli soldiers and police stood by as they burned a petrol station, orchards, a cement factory and dozens of cars.

"The attack was unprecedented and abnormal," he said.

"There was heavy gunfire but we couldn't distinguish whether it came from settlers or the soldiers because of the darkness."

Attacks were also reported in other West Bank towns and villages.

The latest round of violence, after days of relative calm, underlined the volatility of the Israeli-occupied territory, where for over a year the military has been conducting regular sweeps leading to repeated clashes with Palestinians.

Local Palestinian families said settlers cut the road, forcing them to seek refuge at a petrol station where they hid in their cars, before being forced to flee.

"The settlers attacked the town, damaged and torched homes and cars," said Mahmoud Dawoud, from the village of Al-Lubban Al-Gharbeya, who added that the settlers smashed his car and two belonging to his brother.