Rights advocates in Washington have demanded that President Joe Biden publicly call out what they described as India's deteriorating human rights record, saying the US approach of raising the issue in private with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a failure.

In a press briefing on Wednesday in capital Washington DC, activists and academics also called for hearings in the US Congress about human rights in India under the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] led by Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United States.

"We can't ignore the facts on the ground ... We can't look away, and neither can the US government," said Nadine Maenza, a Global Fellow at the Wilson Center and president of the International Religious Freedom [IRF] Secretariat.

Critics of the Modi government's human rights record have cited less press freedom, restrictions on minority religious rights and other forms of discrimination and backsliding on democratic rights.

The Indian government dismisses the criticism, saying its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally.

The White House may bring up human rights concerns, but it said that Biden will not "lecture" Modi on the issue.

"We know this administration and the Congress are well aware of the situation in India," said Zaki Barzinji, who served in the administration of former president Barack Obama as the White House liaison to religious minorities.

"The scale of rights abuse in India has now reached a volume that the issue needs to be raised publicly [by Biden]," said Angana Chatterji, a scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.