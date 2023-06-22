Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed has quit the ruling party, he said late Wednesday, amid a deepening rift within the government ahead of September presidential elections.

"After taking into account how things are happening in the country at the moment, I don't think the best course of action is for me to stay in this party," Nasheed tweeted late Wednesday, as he stepped down from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) he founded in 2001.

"I have resigned from the party."

However, Nasheed said he would remain in his post as speaker of parliament, the number two job in the government.

The resignation from the MDP comes five months after Nasheed lost to incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the primary to select a candidate for presidential polls slated for September 9.

Nasheed's supporters have formed a new party called The Democrats, and it is seen as likely he will challenge Solih at the next election as its candidate.

Solih won the 2018 presidential vote with the backing of Nasheed who was barred from that election due to a terrorism conviction, which was subsequently overturned.

Since coming to power Solih and Nasheed have drifted apart.

The crisis came to a head during the party's acrimonious primary election campaign, after which Nasheed accused Solih of rigging the vote, a charge denied by the president.