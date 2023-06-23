US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Russia's recent statements on not renewing the Black Sea grain deal during a phone conversation, said the State Department.

"Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding Russia’s statements to not renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) by the July 17 deadline," said spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement on Thursday.

They also agreed on the importance of the grain deal to global food security and on the adverse impact its suspension would have on food importers, especially in developing countries.

"The Secretary thanked the Secretary-General for his firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, in the context of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine," said the statement.

The agreement, initially signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, aimed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February 2022.