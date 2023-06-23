Pakistan has criticised the joint statement by the United States and India following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

In the statement, the two leaders urged Islamabad to take decisive action to prevent its territory from being used as a launching pad for militant attacks.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad has lost countless lives and has been continuously at war with terrorism for decades now owing to failed American interventions in the region.

"Perhaps (US) Pres. Biden should consider these facts the next time he fetes the Butcher of Gujarat", he added.

"The irony of this statement coming during the visit of someone who was banned entry to the US for overseeing a pogrom of Muslims when he was CM Gujarat", he added.

He said that Modi "leads yet another campaign of state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, which includes routinely maiming and blinding the local population".