Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has praised Türkiye as a "key country" in the Western Balkans, and said the country's mediating role between Serbia and Kosovo was "very important".

"(Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is a leader who can convince the troubled parties in the Balkans to come to the table and find sustainable solutions to the problems in the region," Abazovic said while attending a forum in Istanbul on Sunday.

"I think Türkiye’s mediation role in the tension between Serbia and Kosovo is very important,” he told reporters during the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

As a “superpower”, Türkiye, maintains friendly relations with the whole world, Abazovic said, adding that all the steps Türkiye will take in global diplomacy are valuable for both the countries in the region and the Balkans.

The Montenegrin premier also stressed that Türkiye has started to play an effective role in the Balkans as much as in the European Union and the United States.