Türkiye 'key' power in Balkans: Montenegrin premier
“I hope President Erdogan will be more involved in problems in the Balkans. This is extremely important for ensuring peace and stability in the region,” says Dritan Abazovic.
Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognise Montenegro after the Balkan nation gained independence in 2006. / Photo: AA
June 25, 2023

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has praised Türkiye as a "key country" in the Western Balkans, and said the country's mediating role between Serbia and Kosovo was "very important".

"(Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is a leader who can convince the troubled parties in the Balkans to come to the table and find sustainable solutions to the problems in the region," Abazovic said while attending a forum in Istanbul on Sunday.

"I think Türkiye’s mediation role in the tension between Serbia and Kosovo is very important,” he told reporters during the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

As a “superpower”, Türkiye, maintains friendly relations with the whole world, Abazovic said, adding that all the steps Türkiye will take in global diplomacy are valuable for both the countries in the region and the Balkans.

The Montenegrin premier also stressed that Türkiye has started to play an effective role in the Balkans as much as in the European Union and the United States.

“I hope President Erdogan will be more involved in problems in the Balkans. This is extremely important for ensuring peace and stability in the region.”

Recalling that Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognise Montenegro after the Balkan nation gained independence in 2006, Abazovic said the relations between the countries have progressed since then.

He said that direct flights between the countries will not only contribute to tourism but will also provide convenience to Turkish companies and business people who want to do business in Montenegro.

