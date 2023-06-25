Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti of wanting to drag Serbia into war with NATO.

"Kurti will not stop. The bottom line is that he does not want to establish the Community of Serb Municipalities", Vucic told the local broadcaster Pink TV on Saturday.

"He knows that this community must be in accordance with the principles from 2015 that (former Prime Minister of Kosovo) Isa Mustafa and I initialled. They will not allow the Serbs to do that", he said.

"He wants to raise tension, he wants to drag us into the war. He wants to be a war leader because he lacks that in his biography," Vucic added.

Vucic claims Kurti's ambition is to draw Serbia into a conflict with NATO and it is clear to the key actors that the main fault lies with Kurti's regime.

"Serbia now has to be careful," he also noted.

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 drones

Vucic will meet again on Saturday with representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija region.

He said the strength of the Serbian army is incomparably greater than the Kosovo Security Forces, but that they are increasingly better armed, primarily with Turkish weapons.

"The Turks gave them very powerful armoured vehicles, mortars, Bayraktars, howitzers, these are all things that Kosovo Security Forces has. We have to take that into account.

"NATO has not yet allowed them to fly Bayraktars, but they have visibility at night for tens of kilometres. We have to be careful. We know what we are doing. We have to have adequate means to react if our people are threatened," Vucic added.