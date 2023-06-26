WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mitsotakis back as Greece's prime minister, far-right  gains more seats
Mitsotakis' decision to reject a coalition and call for a second election paid off, as his New Democracy party consolidated its victory. Meanwhile, the return of the far-right to parliament has raised concerns.
Mitsotakis back as Greece's prime minister, far-right  gains more seats
Mitsotakis has promised to prioritise economic stability during his tenure / Photo: AFP.
June 26, 2023

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in for a second term as Greece's prime minister, a day after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Mitsotakis took his oath of office on Monday in the presidential palace at a ceremony before the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, according to the tradition of the deeply religious country.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.

Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgment" of Syriza members.

To the dismay of centrists, the strong swing to the right was also accompanied by the return of the far right into parliament.

"Fascists will enter parliament...this constitutes a completely toxic environment," senior Syriza leader Costas Zachariadis told Skai TV.

New cabinet

Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis will officially receive the mandate to form a government on Monday from Greece's head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The prime minister-elect is then expected to unveil his cabinet in the coming days, though names were already circulating even before the last votes were counted on Sunday.

Mitsotakis's trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis is being tipped as foreign minister in the new government.

A professor of constitutional law, Gerapetritis was enlisted in March to deal with the train tragedy, as well as a wiretapping scandal that implicated the prime minister's office last year.

Recommended

The former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias is expected to move to the defence ministry.

The new finance minister is touted to be Kostis Hatzidakis, a low-key veteran politician with past stints in the ministries of development, labour and transport.

'Visible' threat from far-right

Mitsotakis, who first became prime minister in 2019, has vowed to make economic stability a feature of his new term.

He promised not to raise taxes while creating more jobs in public healthcare after a shortage of nurses and doctors was painfully exposed during the pandemic.

He had also championed a tough anti-immigration line, drawing criticisms from the UN, the EU and other watchdogs, but appealing to the conservative base in an electoral campaign in which the recent deadly sinking of an overcrowded trawler failed to garner a mention.

Three small nationalist parties with anti-migration policies marched into parliament, garnering between them nearly 13 percent of the vote.

One of them, Spartiates (Spartans), is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn.

Tsipras said the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a "visible" threat to democracy.

Voter fatigue was also evident in the second election in a month, with the turnout at under 53 percent compared to over 61 percent in May.

RelatedMitsotakis' conservative party wins landslide victory in Greek elections
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran