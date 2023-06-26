Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group "shot down an Israeli drone that entered Lebanese airspace... near Zibqin in the south", Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli army told AFP news agency that one of its drones "fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. There is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.

Earlier this month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who threw stones at the troops along the border. Some of the demonstrators and Lebanese troops suffered breathing problems.

The protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. The hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms, are areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

Israeli media reported earlier this month that Hezbollah had set up two tents there, “in Israeli territory.” There was no comment from Hezbollah.

Violations of Lebanon's airspace