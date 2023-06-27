Chinese Premier Li Qiang has slammed efforts in the West to "de-risk" their economies as a "false proposition", hitting back against US and EU policy aimed at reducing their reliance on China.

"In the West, some people are hyping up what is called 'cutting reliance and de-risking'," Li told delegates at the opening of a World Economic Forum on Tuesday meeting in northern China.

"These two concepts... are a false proposition, because the development of economic globalisation is such that the world economy has become a common entity in which you and I are both intermingled," he said in a wide-ranging speech calling for deepening economic globalisation and cooperation.

"This is actually a good thing, not a bad thing."

"The economies of many countries are blended with each other, rely on each other, make accomplishments because of one another, and develop together," he added.

The United States and the European Union have in recent months moved to "de-risk" from the world's second-largest economy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January described the EU's approach to China as "de-risking rather than decoupling" since the bloc still sought to work and trade with Beijing.

And President Joe Biden has kept former leader Donald Trump's hard line on China, and in some areas gone further, including banning exports of high-end semiconductors to the rising power.

Responding to Beijing's heated criticism of the move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing last week insisted that the United States was not seeking "economic containment" of China.

"But at the same time," he said, "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us."