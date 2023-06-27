WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eid al Adha brings 2-day ceasefire, amid ongoing Sudan conflict
The proposed short-term ceasefire was initiated during the Eid holiday in hopes of fostering reconciliation among the Sudanese people.
Eid al Adha brings 2-day ceasefire, amid ongoing Sudan conflict
The Festival of Sacrifice, or Eid al Adha, is one of the most important holidays for Muslims / Photo: AP.
June 27, 2023

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander announced a two-day "unilateral" cease-fire over the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

"We are declaring a unilateral cease-fire, except for self-defence situations, on the eve of Eid and on the day of Eid al Adha," Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Dagalo expressed hope that the Eid holiday would provide an opportunity for reconciliation among the Sudanese people.

Acknowledging the challenging humanitarian conditions caused by the war, he said: "We hope to emerge from the war more united and stronger."

Eid al Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Muslim holidays, marking the culmination of the annual hajj (pilgrimage) in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and RSF since mid-April in a conflict that killed nearly 1,000 civilians and injured 5,000 others, according to local medics.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that the conflict has displaced more than 2.2 million people.

Several cease-fire initiatives were announced over the past period. However, the warring parties accused each other of violating the cease-fire agreements.

RelatedThe war of generals: Where is the Sudan infighting heading?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran