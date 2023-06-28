Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The presence of Wagner troops in Belarus could pose a potential "threat" to the countries of the region, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said during a visit to Ukraine.

"It is difficult for us to exclude today that the presence of the Wagner Group in Belarus could pose a potential threat to Poland, which shares a border with Belarus, a threat to Lithuania... as well as potentially to Latvia," Duda told reporters in Kiev.

Following a rebellion by the mercenary group, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Wagner lose its heavy weaponry, and that its fighters either join the regular armed forces or accept exile in Belarus.

"The question arises: what is the purpose of this relocation?" said the Polish president.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday it was still too early to draw conclusions from the move to Belarus of Prigozhin and, likely, some of his forces.

But he vowed that the alliance was ready to defend its members.

More updates 👇

1533 GMT — Ukrainian defence minister says main counteroffensive ‘yet to come’

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that "the main event of the counteroffensive is yet to come."

He said taking back several villages was not Kiev's main goal.

“When it happens, you will all see it,” he told the US Financial Times newspaper. “Everyone will see everything.”

The minister said troops are currently being trained in the Western countries and will be equipped with modern NATO tanks, armored vehicles and they will later join the battle.

1453 GMT — Over 28,000 Ukrainians arrive in Poland in past 24 hours: Officials

Some 28,400 additional Ukrainians crossed into Poland in the past 24 hours, bringing the number to more than 13 million, Polish authorities have said.

Around 13.05 million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine, according to Polish Border Guard figures.

Currently, 4 million Ukrainians stay in the EU, while more than 1.5 million of them remain in Poland, according to recent data. The ongoing war has killed more than 8,900 civilians and wounded over 15,400, according to UN figures.

1423 GMT — Ukraine says situation unchanged in north after Prigozhin withdrawal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the security situation in northern Ukraine was unchanged and under control after Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin flew into exile in Belarus.

"Wagnerites are in occupied territory in Ukraine - they were and are in the (eastern) Luhansk region," Zelenskyy told a press conference, confirming that some of the group's fighters remained on Ukrainian soil after fighting in the east.

"Our army believes that the situation in the north of our country is unchanged and is under our control," he said.

1253 GMT — Belarusian leader approved transfers of Ukrainian chilidren: opposition

A Belarusian opposition activist has said that he has provided the International Criminal Court (ICC) with materials allegedly detailing President Alexander Lukashenko's involvement in the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus, accusations angrily rejected by Minsk.

Pavel Latushka, a former Belarusian culture minister, said Tuesday that the materials he has handed over to the ICC indicate that more than 2,100 Ukrainian children from at least 15 Russia-occupied Ukrainian cities have been forcibly taken to Belarus with Lukashenko's approval.

Latushka voiced hope that the materials would prompt the ICC to issue a warrant for Lukashenko’s arrest, as it did with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The court’s prosecution office on Wednesday didn’t immediately confirm receipt of the materials described by Latushka.

1159 GMT — Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine

The Kremlin has said Pope Francis's envoy would hold talks with President Vladimir Putin's advisor in Moscow as Russia "welcomed" the Vatican's peace efforts over Ukraine.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi began a Russia visit on Tuesday in a first such trip since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

High-ranking Catholic clerics are rarely seen in Moscow, which no Pope has ever visited.

Zuppi's trip comes several weeks after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"We highly value the efforts and initiatives of the Vatican in looking for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. "We welcome them."

1157 GMT — Ukraine won't accept frozen conflict, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not accept any peace proposal that turns Russia's offensive on his country into a frozen conflict.

Zelenskyy's remarks, in a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day, signalled that he remains opposed to any peace plan that freezes territorial gains made by Russia since it began its full-scale military operation in February 2022.

"Ukraine will not agree to any of the variants for a frozen conflict," he said.

Zelenskyy has drawn up a 10-point peace "formula" that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders.

Kiev has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake occupied territory, but Russian forces still hold swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

1139 GMT — Kremlin rejects UN report on child detentions in Ukraine

The Kremlin has dismissed allegations by the United Nations that Russia had violated children's rights in Ukraine and said that, on the contrary, its armed forces were rescuing children from conflict zones.

One report, released on Tuesday, accused Russia of detaining more than 800 civilians, some of them children, and of executing 77 civilians since the conflict began in February of last year.

In another report, commissioned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the UN Security Council and published last week, Russia stands accused of having killed 136 children in 2022.