Massive crowds of robed Muslims have gathered for the "stoning of the devil" ritual in Saudi Arabia as the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic draws to a close.

From dawn, hundreds of thousands of worshippers began pelting pebbles at three concrete monoliths representing Satan.

The pilgrims flocked to Mina, near Mecca, a day after enduring temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) as they prayed for hours on Mount Arafat.

More than 1.8 million pilgrims, most of them from abroad, joined the first Hajj with unrestricted numbers since pre-Covid in 2019, when 2.5 million took part.

The attendance figure, announced by Saudi officials on Tuesday, falls well short of their predictions of beating the 2019 record.

The Hajj is a source of prestige and a major revenue earner for Saudi Arabia, which is trying to pivot its oil-reliant economy in new directions, including tourism.

The devil-stoning marks the start of the three-day Eid al-Adha holiday, celebrated by Muslims by buying and sacrificing livestock to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son.

Afterwards, the pilgrims return to Mecca to perform a farewell "tawaf" - walking seven times around the Kaaba, which is the focal point of Islam.