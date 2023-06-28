Dozens of Israeli air force reservists have said they'll refuse to show up for duty if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.

Wednesday's threat comes after Netanyahu said his government would proceed with the overhaul after talks with the opposition to find a compromise faltered.

Coalition legislators have since been advancing a legal change to what's known as the “reasonability standard” that critics say would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions and grant it too much power.

Israeli media reported 110 air force veterans signed the letter Wednesday saying that if the law moving ahead in parliament now, or any other law proposed as part of the overhaul, is passed, the reservists will not show up for duty.

“Legislation like this grants the government limitless power with no restraint by the judiciary and it will bring us to a point of no return,” the letter said. “We will not serve the military of a country that is not democratic.”

Airmen are seen as the cream of the military’s personnel. Similar letters from reservists in other forces have also been issued in recent days.

Related Israelis hold 24th weekly protest against Netanyahu's judicial reform plan

Mounting threats

Netanyahu's government's plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis earlier this year, prompting a chorus of threats from reservists, who make up the backbone of the country's mostly compulsory military, that they would not show up for service if the plan is followed through.