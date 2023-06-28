Experts have recovered "presumed human remains" from the remains of the Titan sub, which imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, the US Coast Guard said.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday after parts of the wreckage were unloaded in eastern Canada.

Debris from the Titan submersible was returned to land on Wednesday.

The return of the debris to port in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded.

"I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths," US Coast Guard Chief Captain Jason Neubauer said in a statement.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Debris from the Titan was located about 3,810 metres underwater and roughly 488 metres from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week.

Related US says Titan submersible 'imploded', killing all five on board

'Major marine casualty'

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent.