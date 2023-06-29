Astronomers across the world have announced that they have found the first evidence of a long-theorised form of gravitational waves that create a "background hum" rumbling throughout the universe.

The breakthrough — made by hundreds of scientists using radio telescopes in North America, Europe, China, India and Australia after years of work — was hailed on Thursday as a major milestone that opens a new window into the universe.

First predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago, gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of the universe that travel through everything at the speed of light almost entirely unimpeded.

Their existence was not confirmed until 2015, when the US and Italian observatories detected the first gravitational waves created by two black holes colliding.

These "high-frequency" waves were the result of a single violent event that sends a strong, short burst rippling towards Earth.

But for decades, scientists have been searching for low-frequency gravitational waves, thought to be constantly rolling through space like background noise.

Joining forces under the banner of the International Pulsar Timing Array consortium, scientists working at gravitational wave detectors on several continents revealed on Thursday they have finally found strong evidence of these background waves.

"We now know that the universe is awash with gravitational waves," Michael Keith of the European Pulsar Timing Array told AFP news agency.

Dead stars clocks

As gravitational waves travel through space, they very subtly squeeze and stretch everything they pass through.

To find evidence of this squeezing and stretching at low frequencies, astronomers looked at pulsars, the dead cores of stars that exploded in a supernova.

Some spin hundreds of times a second, flashing beams of radio waves at extremely regular intervals, like cosmic lighthouses.

This means they can act as "a very, very precise clock," Keith said.

For the new research, radio telescopes around the world were aimed at a total of 115 pulsars throughout the Milky Way.

Scientists then measured the incredibly small differences in the timing of the pulses, searching for telltale signs of gravitational waves.