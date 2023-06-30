Friday, June 30, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered security to be beefed up at his country's border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have been offered exile.

Zelenskyy said he had been informed of the situation in Belarus by the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR, foreign intelligence services and border guards.

"By the decision of the Stavka (chief of staff), Commander-in-Chief (Valery) Zaluzhny and General (Sergey) Nayev were instructed to strengthen the northern direction in order to guarantee peace. There are appropriate deadlines," the Ukraine leader said in a video posted on Telegram.

More updates 👇

1742 GMT — Deadly strike on school in Ukraine's Donetsk region

A Russian missile attack on a village school near the frontline in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has killed two women, including a teacher, and injured six, Ukrainian police said.

The 56-year-old primary school teacher and a chief accountant, 44, died in the strike on the village of Serhiivka, Ukrainian police said on Friday.

"Russian troops, in a direct hit, destroyed a school where civilians were located," Ukraine's national police said in a statement.

The Donetsk region prosecutor's office said four men aged 54 to 69 and two women aged 24 and 34 were injured and taken to hospital, and that it had launched an investigation into the attack.

1535 GMT —Indian PM Modi tells Putin diplomacy needed to resolve Ukraine conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeated his country's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Indian statement said.

President Putin and Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indian leader "reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy", an Indian government statement issued late Friday said.

Stopping short of directly criticising India's long-time ally and its biggest arms supplier, Modi had earlier told Putin that this was "not the time for war".

1416 GMT — EU eyes over$3B a year for Ukraine from Russian asset tax

The European Union could raise three billion euros a year for Ukraine's reconstruction by taxing the interest earned by Russian central bank assets frozen in the bloc, Belgium's prime minister has said.

"We are working on a windfall tax on profits," Alexander De Croo said after a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels.

"The estimate is that three billion euros ($3.3 billion) per year could be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine," he said.

1402 GMT — Ukraine's top general urges more arms for offensive: media

Ukraine's counteroffensive plans have been hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition, the country's military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview.

Zaluzhny told the Washington Post he is frustrated by the slow deliveries of promised weaponry from the West.

It "pisses me off" that some in the West complain about the slow start and progress to the long-awaited push against Russian forces in the country's south, he said.

"I do not need 120 planes. I'm not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited number would be enough."

1050 GMT — Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight

Kazakhstan has announced it had uncovered online efforts to recruit its citizens in the Central Asian country to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Prosecutors in the northern Kostanay region, which borders Russia and is home to a large Russian minority, warned residents not to "succumb" to attempts on social media to enlist men into Moscow's forces.

"On the territory of our region, attempts were made to recruit the local population to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to participate in the armed conflict in Ukraine," the region's prosecutor's office said in a statement.