WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN chief urges world to make troubled Haiti 'top priority'
Guterres called on the UN Security Council, which is due to discuss the Haiti situation later this month, "to authorise the immediate deployment of a robust international security force."
UN chief urges world to make troubled Haiti 'top priority'
Guterres said he had "frank exchanges" with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and others about the "need for a political agreement to put an end to the crisis," without offering specifics. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2023

On a visit to spotlight violence and chaos in Haiti, the UN secretary-general has called for a robust international effort to help the country's beleaguered police in fighting rampant criminal gangs.

Antonio Guterres traveled to Port-au-Prince on Saturday -- his first visit to Haiti as head of the United Nations -- to make his point on the ground.

"We must put Haiti on the international political map and make the tragedy of the Haitian people the international community's top priority," Guterres told a press conference.

"I met Haitians, and I felt the exhaustion of a population that has been facing a cascade of crises and unbearable living conditions for too long," he said.

"This is not the time to forget about Haiti," Guterres said after meeting with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other political and civil society leaders.

For months, Antonio Guterres has raised the alarm bell about the situation in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, which has been wracked by spiralling violence, a worsening public health situation and political instability.

Guterres urged the UN Security Council, which is due to discuss the Haiti situation later this month, "to authorise the immediate deployment of a robust international security force."

RelatedUN warns Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate'

Lasting impact

In October, he relayed Henry's request for a non-UN force to support the overwhelmed national police force.

But the call has gone unheeded. A few countries have indicated their willingness to participate, but none has volunteered to lead an operation in a country where multiple past foreign interventions have become mired.

"I call on those states that have the capacity to provide a robust security force to stop hesitating and be ready to follow a Security Council decision," Guterres said.

Recommended

"Every day counts. If we don't act now, instability and violence will have a lasting impact on generations of Haitians."

'Widespread sexual violence'

UN officials in recent months have offered increasingly grim assessments of the impact of gang shootings, kidnappings and rapes on the Haitian population.

"Port-au-Prince is surrounded by armed gangs blocking the main roads leading to the northern and southern departments, controlling access to water, food and health care," Guterres said Saturday.

Guterres condemned "in the strongest possible terms the widespread sexual violence used by armed gangs as a weapon to instill fear."

Earlier in the week, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said after a trip to Port-au-Prince that the world was "failing the Haitian people."

She recounted the horrific story of an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped by five men -- and raped by three of them.

"She was eight months pregnant when we spoke and gave birth just a few days later," Russell said, recalling that armed gangs control more than 60 percent of the capital and large swathes of the countryside.

Almost ha lf the population, or 5.2 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance, including almost three million children.

No elections have been held since 2016, and Henry, appointed prime minister just days before the assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July 2021, faces questions about his legitimacy.

RelatedMore than 100,000 Haitian kids at risk of starving to death: UNICEF
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran