Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said.

"Although administrative procedures to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden have ended, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government's issuing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Quran," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an ambassador to Sweden.

The refusal to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden from Iran is in response to an incident where a man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.