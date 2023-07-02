WORLD
Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon after wrist injury
Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and he also missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.
Nick Kyrgios was the runner-up last year's tournament.             / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2023

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a wrist injury, stripping the tournament of one its headline acts 12 months after the firebrand Australian finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram, explaining that he had hurt his wrist while preparing to play in Majorca last week.

Kyrgios had been an injury doubt in the build-up to Wimbledon.

However, that was because he was struggling to recover from knee surgery which has restricted him to just one match in 2023.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Majorca," he added.

"As a precaution, I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

"I'll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans."

Kyrgios had been due to face wild card David Goffin in the first round at the All England Club.

His place in the draw will be taken by a lucky loser from qualifying.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
