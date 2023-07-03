French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the government to take all necessary measures to restore order in the country following a fifth consecutive night of violent unrest sparked by the killing of a teenager last week by police.

According to BFMTV, Macron convened a meeting at the Elysee Palace on Sunday which included Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and several other ministers to address the ongoing situation in the country.

During the meeting, he asked the ministers to "continue to do everything in their power to restore order and guarantee a return to calm."

He also emphasized the importance of launching a comprehensive investigation to gain a deeper understanding of the unfolding situation.

More security deployed

Macron is set to meet with French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and Senate President Gerard Larcher on Monday, followed by a gathering with 220 mayors affected by the protests at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.