The UN Security Council will hold a first-ever meeting on the potential threats of artificial intelligence to international peace and security, organised by the United Kingdom which sees tremendous potential but also major risks about AI's possible use for example in autonomous weapons or in control of nuclear weapons.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward on Monday announced the July 18 meeting as the centrepiece of its presidency of the council this month.

It will include briefings by international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last month called the alarm bells over the most advanced form of AI "deafening," and loudest from its developers.

"These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war," the UN chief said.

Guterres announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the UN can take.

He also said he would react favourably to a new UN agency on AI and suggested as a model the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is knowledge-based and has some regulatory powers.

'Multilateral approach'

Woodward said the UK wants to encourage "a multilateral approach to managing both the huge opportunities and the risks that artificial intelligence holds for all of us," stressing that “this is going to take a global effort.”