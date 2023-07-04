WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO decides to extend Stoltenberg's position for another year
Jens Stoltenberg's term was supposed to end last year, but it was extended so that he could remain in power during the chaotic aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
NATO decides to extend Stoltenberg's position for another year
Stoltenberg was not seeking to stay and had no plans other than to continue to carry out his duties. / Others
July 4, 2023

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will stay in office for another year, the 31-nation military alliance has decided.

Tuesday's decision made him the second-longest serving NATO secretary-general after former Dutch foreign minister Joseph Luns, who spent almost 13 years at the helm from 1971.

It’s the fourth time Stoltenberg has had his mandate extended. Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014.

His term had been due to expire last year but was extended then to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts had been due to name a successor when they meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.

But the world’s biggest security organisation makes decisions by consensus, and no agreement could be found on a new candidate.

Recommended

Stoltenberg wasn't seeking another term

Most NATO countries had been keen to name a woman to the top post, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was thought to be a favorite after a meeting with Biden last month.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, ruled out her candidacy.

Other possible names floated, but never publicly named as in the running, were Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Quizzed repeatedly in recent weeks over whether he would agree to have his term renewed, Stoltenberg said that he was not seeking to stay and had no plans other than to continue to carry out his duties and wrap his time at the helm in September.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar