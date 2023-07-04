A campaign to raise money for the family of the policeman who shot dead French teenager Nahel Merzouk topped 1.47 million euros ($1.6 million) on Tuesday, far outstripping donations to Nahel's family and causing shame and anger among many French people.

Fundraising pledges for the family of Nahel Merzouk stood at 352,000 euros ($383,000).

The fallout from the shooting, and from the wave of violent protests it triggered in France's poor suburbs, continued to dominate political debate, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne advocating in parliament a crackdown on young protesters and their parents.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with 302 mayors of towns where rioting took place, described as "cathartic" by one of the participants, and told them violence was subsiding.

"Will the return to calm last? I would be prudent, but the peak that we experienced these past few days is over," Macron was quoted as saying.

After listening to a range of views from the mayors, he said some humility was necessary as there was no consensus emerging on how best to respond to everything that had happened.

Macron told the mayors his government would introduce an emergency law aimed at making it easier to rebuild burnt and damaged buildings and infrastructure by cutting red tape.

French news bulletins also focused heavily on the issue of the competing crowdfunding campaigns for Nahel Merzouk and the police officer, a subject that drew vitriolic reactions from people, laying bare the profound polarisation of French society.