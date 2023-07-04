Mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth, Texas, have claimed the lives of 10 people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, officials said, a grim reminder of the decades-long failure to curb gun-fuelled violence in the United States.

In Fort Worth, three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting following a local festival, police said on Tuesday.

In a separate mass shooting incident in Philadelphia on Monday evening, five people were killed, and two were injured when a suspect in a bullet-proof vest opened fire on apparent strangers, according to local police.

A toddler and a teenager were among the wounded.

The Monday night shootings came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighbourhood block party in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden condemned the violence and renewed his calls to tighten America's lax gun laws.

"Our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings," the president said in a statement.

"As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."

Biden called on Republican lawmakers "to come to the table on meaningful, common sense reforms."

At a Fourth of July parade last year in Highland Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago, a gunman killed seven and wounded dozens. This year, the suburb planned a remembrance ceremony in lieu of a parade and traditional festivities, officials said.

"In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy," Biden said in reference to the shooting's anniversary.

Motives unknown

Republicans in Congress have generally blocked attempts to significantly reform gun safety laws and oppose Biden's push to reinstate a ban on assault weapons.

The motives in all three recent shootings were not immediately clear.