The European Union's General Court has stripped the leader of Catalonia's failed bid for independence from the legal immunity he had as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) as he faces legal procedures in Spain.

Wednesday's decision is a blow for Carles Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium, because it could pave the way for him to eventually be extradited to Spain, as Spanish authorities have requested for the past six years.

He fled Spain in 2017 to avoid prosecution following a short-lived declaration of independence that prompted Madrid to take direct control of the wealthy region.

In its ruling, the Luxembourg-based court rejected the appeal filed by Puigdemont and backed the European Parliament's decision to waive his immunity and that of two other self-exiled Catalan separatist MEPs, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

"The Parliament cannot adopt decisions to defend immunity which produce binding legal effects with regard to the Spanish judicial authorities," the court said.

Fresh extradition request

Puigdemont said that the three MEPs would appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.