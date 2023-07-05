WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU court strips Catalan separatist leader's immunity
Spanish authorities will seek another extradition request from Belgian authorities for Catalan separatist political leader Carles Puigdemont, who lives in self-exile there.
EU court strips Catalan separatist leader's immunity
Carles Puigdemont speaks at the European Parliament in Brussels / Photo: Reuters
July 5, 2023

The European Union's General Court has stripped the leader of Catalonia's failed bid for independence from the legal immunity he had as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) as he faces legal procedures in Spain.

Wednesday's decision is a blow for Carles Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium, because it could pave the way for him to eventually be extradited to Spain, as Spanish authorities have requested for the past six years.

He fled Spain in 2017 to avoid prosecution following a short-lived declaration of independence that prompted Madrid to take direct control of the wealthy region.

In its ruling, the Luxembourg-based court rejected the appeal filed by Puigdemont and backed the European Parliament's decision to waive his immunity and that of two other self-exiled Catalan separatist MEPs, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

"The Parliament cannot adopt decisions to defend immunity which produce binding legal effects with regard to the Spanish judicial authorities," the court said.

Fresh extradition request

Puigdemont said that the three MEPs would appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Recommended

"We will defend our fundamental rights until the end," he tweeted.

In January, Spain's Supreme Court dropped sedition charges against Puigdemont after a reform of the country's penal code abolished the crime.

However, he still faces charges of disobedience and embezzlement, which carry jail terms of up to eight years. Sedition carried a maximum jail term of 15 years.

Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena said he would submit a new extradition request to Belgian authorities for Puigdemont to face trial on lesser charges, depending on the EU courts' rulings.

Spain's previous attempts to have Puigdemont extradited during his stays in Germany, Belgium and Italy have failed.

Spain amended its penal code last year to remove the old sedition law under which some separatist politicians were sentenced to up to 13 years in prison after Catalonia's failed 2017 bid for independence.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez later pardoned those convicted over the events.

RelatedTrials of Catalan leaders may evoke secessionist outrage against Spain
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran