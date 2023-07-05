Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv's main highway and major roads and intersections across Israel in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the forced resignation of the city's popular police chief.

Ami Eshed announced on late Wednesday that he was leaving the Israeli police force under what he said was political pressure.

Eshed has regularly clashed with the country's hardline National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests.

"I am paying an intolerably heavy personal price for my choice to avert a civil war," Eshed said.

Eshed said he couldn't live up to the expectations of what he called "the ministerial echelon", which he said had broken all rules and had blatantly interfered in professional decision making.

"I could have easily met these expectations by using unreasonable force that would have filled up the emergency room of Ichilov [Tel Aviv hospital] at the end of every protest," Eshed said.

"For the first time in three decades of service I encountered an absurd reality in which ensuring calm and order was not what was required of me but precisely the opposite," he said.

Thousands of people blocked the Ayalon Highway, halting traffic on the normally bustling thruway. The protesters, many holding blue and white Israeli flags, blew horns, danced in the street and lit multiple bonfires.

Police, some mounted on horseback, attempted to push back the crowds, at times using a water cannon.

Ben-Gvir, who in March had informed Eshed that he would be assigned to a new role on the force, a move seen as dashing his chances to be made police chief, said in a televised statement that Eshed had crossed a dangerous line.

"Politics has seeped into the most senior ranks in Israel, and a uniformed officer has caved to senior politicians on the left," he said.