Gas leak causes deaths in South Africa slum
Toxic gas leak at informal settlement in Boksburg city near Johannesburg leaves 16 people, including three children, dead, officials say.
Local media report that the incident could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities. / Photo: TRT World
July 5, 2023

At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police said.

Emergency services earlier on Wednesday said that as many as 24 people were dead. It revised the toll to 16 later.

Search and rescue teams were still working through the area trying to ascertain the extent of the casualties.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said.

Police said the three children killed were aged 1, 6 and 15.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Boksburg is the city where 41 people died after a truck carrying gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded on Christmas Eve.

Cylinder being used by illegal miners?

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said that Wednesday's deaths were caused by a leak from a gas cylinder being kept in a shack in the Angelo informal settlement.

He said the leak had stopped and teams were searching a 100-metre radius around the cyclinder to check for more casualties.

The bodies were still lying on the ground "in and around the area," Ntladi said, and forensic investigators and pathologists were on their way to the scene.

"We can't move anybody," Ntladi said.

"The bodies are still where they are on the ground." Ntladi said the initial information authorities had indicated the cylinder was being used by illegal miners to process gold inside a shack.

Illegal mining is rife in the gold-rich areas around Johannesburg, where miners go into closed off and disused mines to search for any deposits left over.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
