The head of the UN strongly has condemned Israeli violence and its excessive use of force in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"Israel's air strikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years, with a significant impact on civilians, including more than 100 injured and thousands forced to flee," Antonio Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.

"I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror," he said.

"It applies to all use of excessive force. And obviously, in this situation, there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces," he said when asked by Anadolu if it specifically applies to Israel.

Guterres demanded that Israel abide by its obligations under international law, including a duty to exercise restraint and use proportional force, and the duty to minimise damage and injury and respect and preserve life.

''The use of air strikes is inconsistent with the conduct of law enforcement operations,'' he said.

Guterres said Israel, as the occupying power, has a responsibility to protect the civilian population.