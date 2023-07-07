WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands in Pakistan protest Quran burning in Sweden
In a televised speech to Pakistani lawmakers, Prime Minister Sharif asked why Swedish police allowed the burning of the Quran and urged his supporters “to send a strong message to Sweden” by taking to the streets.
Thousands in Pakistan protest Quran burning in Sweden
In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Quran protested in front of the Supreme Court, while worshippers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden. / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2023

Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan have rallied to protest last week’s burning of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in Stockholm.

The biggest anti-Sweden rallies were held in the eastern city of Lahore and Karachi, the largest city in the South Asian Muslim country, where thousands of people gathered on main roads before dispersing peacefully on Friday.

In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Quran protested in front of the Supreme Court, while worshippers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden.

A group of minority Christians in the northwest also held a rally to denounce the incident.

Supporters of Pakistan's main opposition party Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party also protested in all of the country's major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Anger has grown in Muslim countries since last Wednesday when a man, identified in Swedish media as an Iraqi Christian immigrant, burned a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on Eid al-Adha.

Muslim leaders in Sweden have also denounced the incident.

RelatedMuslim world slams Quran desecration in Sweden

Calls for protests

Recommended

In a televised speech to lawmakers in Pakistan's parliament the previous day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked why Swedish police allowed the burning of the Quran.

On Friday, he urged his supporters “to send a strong message to Sweden” by taking to the streets.

“When it comes to the Quran, the nation is one," Sharif wrote on Twitter. “We will all protest nationwide today under the title of Sanctity of Quran Day and after Friday prayers."

A similar call for protests was issued by Imran Khan, the former premier who was replaced by Sharif in April 2022 after his ouster through a motion of no-confidence in the parliament.

Those holding anti-Sweden protests also included Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP) which has previously held violent rallies to condemn the desecration of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Friday amid the nationwide protests, saying the “desecration of the Quran in Sweden is another example of the rising Islamophobic mindset that seeks to dehumanise and denigrate our faith.”

He wrote that the incident was a blatant provocation attempting to "inflame sentiments and undermine Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.”

Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan will address the issue at the United Nations on July 11.

RelatedHow the Quranic revelation has changed world history
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA