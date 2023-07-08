WORLD
Divers enjoy underwater concert off Florida to promote reef protection
Divers and snorkelers swim among Looe Key's colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station.
Mermaid Donna Whitney pretends to play a harp at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key. / Photo: AFP
July 8, 2023

Hundreds of divers and snorkelers have listened to an underwater concert in the US that advocated coral reef protection in the Florida Keys.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef on Saturday, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 10 kilometres south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 9,800 square kilometres of water, including the barrier reef that parallels the 201-kilometre-long island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key's colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station.

The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ "Yellow Submarine," Jimmy Buffet’s "Fins", and the theme from "The Little Mermaid."

Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimise environmental impacts on the world’s coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival's primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience.

"Mermaids" and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on the part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station 104.1 FM and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.

