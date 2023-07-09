WORLD
3 MIN READ
US raid in Syria kills Daesh leader: Washington
US military says Daesh remains significant threat within the region though its capabilities have been degraded.
US raid in Syria kills Daesh leader: Washington
The strike was conducted by MQ-9 drones. / Photo: AFP
July 9, 2023

A drone strike by the United States has reportedly killed a Daesh leader, Usamah al Muhajir, in eastern Syria.

No civilians were killed in the operation on Friday, but coalition forces are "assessing reports of a civilian injury," the US military said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of Daesh throughout the region," the Central Command chief was quoted as saying.

"Daesh remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond," the statement added.

The US army claims that Friday's strike "was conducted by the same MQ-9s (drones) that had... been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours."

A US commander said at the time that US drones taking part in operations against Daesh in Syria were harassed on Thursday, for the second time in 24 hours, by Russian military aircraft.

RelatedUS claims Russian jets again 'harassed' its drones in Syria's skies

Efforts to combat Daesh

Recommended

Russia is a key ally of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich said the planes on Thursday "dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved".

In another incident on Wednesday, three Russian jets dropped parachute flares in front of US drones, forcing them to take evasive action, Grynkewich has said, calling on Moscow to "cease this reckless behaviour".

With the support of Moscow as well as Iran, Assad has clawed back much of the ground lost in the early stages of the Syrian conflict that erupted in 2011 when the government brutally repressed pro-democracy protests.

The last pockets of armed opposition to the regime include large swathes of the northern Idlib province.

The United States has about 1,000 troops deployed in Syria as part of international efforts to combat Daesh, who were defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintain hideouts in remote desert areas and conduct frequent attacks.

RelatedRussian air strikes hit market in Syria’s Idlib, claim civilian lives
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA