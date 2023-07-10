Days of intense monsoon rains across northern India have left at least 29 people dead, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said.

Many areas were rendered inaccessible with bridges smashed and roads blocked, officials said on Monday.

"In the last two days, the death toll due to monsoon rains has risen to 20 in Himachal Pradesh," said Omkar Sharma, a senior official heading disaster management in the state.

Nine more deaths were reported in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Kashmir, taking the toll of those killed since Saturday from a previously reported 15 to at least 29.

In the state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments.

Authorities were waiting for a break in the rains to send helicopter missions to rescue about 300 stranded people, including tourists, in the northern state's areas of Lahaul- Spiti and Kullu.