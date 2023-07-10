China and Solomon Islands signed a new deal on police cooperation, deepening their bilateral partnership four years after the Pacific island nation cut ties with Taiwan and formally established relations with Beijing.

The "implementation plan" on policing — effective through 2025 — was one of nine documents signed on Monday following talks between visiting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Li said that the development of China-Solomon Islands relations over the past four years had been "very fruitful" .

The Solomons' decision to switch its diplomatic recognition to Beijing was "the correct choice that conforms to the trend of the times", he added.

Sogavare, in turn, told Li that his country "has a lot to learn from China's development experience".

Also signed between the two countries was an agreement on a "Sports Technical Assistance Project" for this year's Pacific Games in Solomons capital Honiara, for which Beijing is building the host stadium.

Sogavare is expected to be in China until Saturday, and is officially opening his country's Beijing embassy as well as visiting the economic powerhouse provinces of Jiangsu and Guangdong.

Geopolitically contested area