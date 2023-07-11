WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexican football body creates anti-harassment policy
New guidelines emphasise respect, tolerance, and inclusion as non-negotiable principles in the sport.
Mexican football body creates anti-harassment policy
Fans cheer for Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Costa Rica Sunday, July 19, 2015, at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. / Photo: AP Archive
July 11, 2023

The Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX league have announced the creation of a new set of guidelines to prevent and punish sexual harassment and other discrimination in football.

"We are presenting a document that will be a roadmap when we talk about non-negotiable concepts on a day-to-day basis such as respect, tolerance and inclusion," said Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, on Monday.

The FMF and Liga MX urged the top division's 18 teams to adopt the protocol within six months.

Recommended
RelatedFIFA releases report on sexual abuse of female football players in Haiti

The new protocol identifies three different types of harassment: physical, verbal, including offensive comments or jokes; and non-verbal, which concerns whistling, leering and inappropriate behaviour on social media.

Related'Racism is ingrained': The toxicity that's all-pervasive in global football
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency