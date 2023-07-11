A Libyan court has sentenced to prison 37 people convicted of human trafficking over migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, authorities have said.

The appeals court in Al Bayda, some 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of the capital Tripoli, pronounced the verdict against a "criminal gang" whose members organised for migrants to travel on a "dilapidated boat, resulting in the death of 11 of them", according to a statement from the prosecution on Monday.

The prosecutor's office, which did not specify the identities or nationalities of the convicted traffickers, said five of them were sentenced to life in jail and nine others to 15 years.

The rest received a one-year prison term, it said.

The North African country is a key departure point for migrants, with many risking the perilous sea journey seeking a better life in Europe.

Migrants and refugees aim to reach Italian shores just 290 kilometres (180 miles) to the north across the Mediterranean, in the world's deadliest migratory sea route.