In the late 1990s the impact of neoliberal policies encroached on Canada’s proud history of social programmes, ranging from universal health care to pensions to unemployment insurance.

Canada once had a unique national housing programme. It was initiated after protests and direct-action occupations of empty buildings by World War II veterans, who created an outcry that housing was in short supply when they returned home from Europe.

The housing programme was so successful that it produced 20,000 new units of affordable housing annually, including both affordable homes to purchase and rent. Public housing, operated by local governments and not-for-profit co-operatives, were key components of this too.

Unfortunately, the Canadian government’s cancellation of its social housing programme in 1993, combined with federal and provincial funding cuts to other social programmes–all components of new austerity measures–resulted in worsening poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Within the next five years emergency shelter crowding, disease outbreaks, growing homeless encampments, and clusters of freezing deaths became the norm.

In 1998, frontline workers, impacted by what they were witnessing, formed an organisation called the Toronto Disaster Relief Committee and issued a national state of emergency declaration; it called for federal relief of a man-made (literally) disaster.

Toronto is Canada’s largest city and was widely considered the epicentre of the homelessness crisis, but the advocates knew the problem was national in scope.

The committee included a lawyer, progressive housing developer, professor, street nurse (myself) and outreach workers. The group utilised the concept of a natural disaster where people, made homeless by a flood or earthquake, would receive government aid, both for their immediate needs but also with rehousing efforts.

The concept of homelessness as a man-made disaster was supported by big city governments across the country and both the resulting media and persistent protests ultimately resulted in a new federal programme for homelessness. However, a serious and intentional omission of this is that it did not fund affordable housing construction.

Where homelessness was once primarily a big city problem, mass homelessness today is evident in every Canadian city, town and rural community. Emergency shelters are full, disease outbreaks are routine and include tuberculosis, strep A, Norwalk virus and of course in recent years COVID.

In 2023, Canada no longer sees periodic clusters of homeless deaths but constant deaths. In Toronto, a monthly homeless memorial has taken place for over twenty years. Where previously there was one or two names added to the memorial per month, it is now common for between 12 and 16 to be added.

The median age of death of a homeless person is 55 for a male and 42 for a female, essentially three decades earlier than a Canadian who can afford to live in a house. Homeless deaths are usually violent; worsening mental health and dangerous consumption of opiates have added to the death toll.

Where homelessness was once primarily a big city problem, mass homelessness today is evident in every Canadian city, town and rural community. - Cathy Crowe

By necessity, encampments grew during the global pandemic due to increased economic evictions and the fear of viral transmission in crowded, congregate living shelters. Toronto experienced over 300 COVID outbreaks in its shelters with just under 3,000 people infected.