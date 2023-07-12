The bell tolls - eight chimes. A fuse is lit and a rocket takes off. The pen doors open and out burst 12 behemoths - six bulls and six steers - working their pace up to a gallop, hooves thundering on the cobbled streets.

On cue, throngs of white-clad runners begin to sprint. They glance back, ready to dodge the charging beasts' piked horns with balletic moves defying a gory demise. Enraptured onlookers cheer on from balconies above.

It's the feast of St Fermin, the famed bull-running festival that engulfs downtown Pamplona every July when revellers from around the globe descend upon the northern Spanish city for nine days of adrenaline, sweat and debauchery savoured as freely as the wine flows.

Some are drawn to the Sanfermines - as the festival is popularly known - by the timeless prose of one of the grandees of 20th-century American literature.

Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961) became besotted with the Sanfermines on his first visit, exactly 100 years ago. The bull-running, the bullfighting local experts - and the hedonistic partying - captivated him so deeply that he returned eight times between 1924 and 1959.

In 1926, he set his debut novel "The Sun Also Rises" partly in Pamplona. Based on his experiences there and among the American and British expat community in Paris, Hemingway quickly established himself with the book as the voice of what became known as the post-World War One "Lost Generation."

In the book, the narrator - Hemingway's alter-ego - chronicles a tale of excess, of constant and in some ways desperate carousing broken only by trips to the bullring to watch the bloody encounters.

"I can't stand it to think my life is going so fast and I'm not really living it," says one character in a famous exchange.

"Nobody ever lives their life all the way up except bull-fighters," replies the narrator.

Bill Hillmann, an English professor from Chicago and expert bull-runner, first read "The Sun Also Rises" while in college when he was 20. When the now 41-year-old turned the last page, he knew two things: He wanted to become a writer, and he would run in front of Pamplona's bulls someday.

Hillmann's first run was in 2005. He 's been a fixture ever since.

"I got here and I was just blown away by it. It was everything in the book but times ten, you know. It was bigger. It was wilder. It was crazier," he says.

Over the years, he became friends with Hemingway's grandson John and great-grandson Michael. Being gored twice, in 2014 and 2017, hasn't dampened his enthusiasm.

"I've basically been kind of following Hemingway's ghost around, you know, and I'm a little bit haunted by him," Hillmann says.

For Cheryl Mountcastle, 69, her first encounter with "The Sun Also Rises" was at her New Orleans high school. For the past 24 years, she has rented the same apartment in Pamplona for the festival with her family. She says the novel's emphasis on drinking omits another side of the festival - such as sharing food and dancing in the street.