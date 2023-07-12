On April 25th, when California’s Senate approved SB403 – a bill that makes it illegal to discriminate against someone on the basis of caste – the Dalit South Asian community, in the US, took a sigh of relief.

On the hierarchy of India’s controversial caste system, the Dalits occupy the lowest rungs. The legislation makes caste-related bias illegal by adding it as a protected category alongside race and sex in the state’s anti-discrimination laws. Seattle also passed a similar law in February.

Behind this growing momentum of the anti-caste movement in the US, there has notably been a significant role played by women.

Despite facing roadblocks, especially from the Hindu American Foundation, their efforts have pushed for a change and increased public awareness of the problem.

Goodbye, Google!

Tanuja Jain Gupta made headlines when she left a senior manager’s job, which many techies dream of: working at Google. It all began two years ago when she decided to organise an event on diversity and inclusion, which top management took issue with–particularly the speakers scheduled to speak at it.

“It was in September 2021 when two Google employees approached me confidentially and discussed the caste discrimination they had faced at the organisation,” Gupta tells TRT World. “It was after this that I decided to organise a talk on caste discrimination as part of the new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) speaker series.”

Gupta says the event became a bone of contention, due to a handful of Google employees expressing concern about the event to the company’s human resource department. Subsequently the event was canceled. This led Gupta to resign from Google.

“One year later I'm still convinced that the C-suite's decision to disregard complaints of caste discrimination was part of a larger plan,” Gupta says.

“[This happened] not only because many Googlers contacted me after I left, stating that their own HR complaints about caste discrimination had been ignored, but also because the caste equity talk that was supposed to take place more than a year ago has still not occurred.”

Gupta has continued to advocate for caste equity through initiatives like legislation, including SB403, and the founding of the Caste Equity Legal Task Force–a nationwide coalition in the US. It is composed of litigators, law professors, legal advocates and law school students committed to ending caste-based discrimination.

Gupta believes, however, that the American society still struggles to see women in leadership positions, especially women of colour.

“While it [American society] may know that women are capable of taking a leadership position, they are always expected to find others to echo their message and lend it credibility,” she says

"There's a lot of talk about what allyship looks like in matters of equity,” she says. “Sometimes it's about stepping back ... and sometimes it's about getting loud. Right now, we need our allies to turn up the volume on their calls for caste equity."

Victory in Seattle

Kshama Sawant, a member of the Socialist Alternative and the only Indian-American on the Seattle City Council, is another well-known figure in the anti-caste movement in the US.

In February 2023, she introduced legislation that resulted in the landmark ban on caste discrimination in Seattle itself.